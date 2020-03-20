|
Dorothy Cox
Vero Beach, Fl. - Dorothy Louise Law Cox, born December 13, 1923, passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. She was a native of Vero Beach, daughter to CB Law and Trixie Hill Law, a pioneer family of Florida. She lived at Indian River Estates since 2001 and was so wonderfully cared for by the Willowbrook Court staff in her final years.
Louise met her late husband, Frank Lacy Cox, Jr. ("Fuzzy"), in 1943 while he was stationed at the Vero Beach Naval Base. They quickly fell in love and married January 22, 1944, starting a family soon after.
Louise, a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach, served the Lord by teaching Sunday School and caring for the children in the church nursery. She was also a member of the Vero Beach Junior Woman's Club and the Vero Beach Chapter #135 Order of Eastern Star.
Louise is survived by her 4 children, Sandra Poteat (Jerry) of Vero Beach, Donna Plott (Michael) of Blairsville, GA, Frank Lacy Cox III (Rene) of Vero Beach, Connie King (Charles) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, her 9 grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Poteat Kranze (Rich), Russell Poteat (Julie), Dale Stanley (Laura), Dean Stanley (Sharon), Lacy Cox, Christopher King, Chelsea King Wilson (Alex), Cameron Cox (Ashley), Tyler Cox (Sommer), 10 great grandchildren, Kate Elliott (Scott), Justin Poteat (Rachel), Adrianne King (Travis), Colton (Yazi) Stanley, Kyndal Stanley, Nathan Stanley, Abbie Oglesby, Morgan Cox, Rilyn Cox, Taylor Cox, and 2 great-great grandchildren, Audrey Elliott and Will Elliott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lacy Cox, Jr. ("Fuzzy"), her sister, Bonnie Law Votzi, and her brother, Wilmar "Johnny" Law.
A private family graveside service was led by Pastor Joe LaGuardia of First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Crestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been made by Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020