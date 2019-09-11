|
Dorothy E. "Dottie" Harris
Fort Pierce - Dorothy E. "Dottie" Harris, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mrs. Harris was born on August 15, 1936 in New York and moved to Fort Pierce in 1973 coming from Miami, Florida. Dottie was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Pelican Yacht Club and was a Nobelette with the Fort Pierce Shriner's Club for many years. She was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her 2 sons, Kevin Harris of Fort Pierce, FL and Ken Harris and his wife, Echo of Tallahassee, FL and granddaughter, Jessi Johnson of St. George, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth N. Harris. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. Services: A service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church, Jensen Beach. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Jensen Beach. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 11, 2019