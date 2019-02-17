Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Midway Road Baptist Church
1108 Midway Road
, Ft. Pierce, FL
Dorothy Eleanor "Ellie" Humphrey

Dorothy Eleanor "Ellie" Humphrey Obituary
Dorothy Eleanor "Ellie" Humphrey

Ft. Pierce, FL

Dorothy Eleanor "Ellie" Humphrey, 88, passed away in Titusville, Florida on February 1, 2019, a native of Fort Pierce, Florida. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Humphrey, and son Timothy K. Humphrey. She is survived by three of her children, Robert A. Humphrey of North Carolina, Kenneth L. Humphrey of Port St. Lucie, and Mindy Kyriakides of Cyprus; seven grandchildren, Roger Humphrey, Brenda Brennan, Brittani Stanley, Jeremy Humphrey, Brandon Humphrey, Forrest Humphrey, and Alexander Keller; and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00pm at Midway Road Baptist Church, 1108 Midway Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34982.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019
