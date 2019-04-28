Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
Dorothy Lyons
Dorothy Elizabeth Lyons, age 91, of Port St. Lucie and recently Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Dorothy was born July 22, 1927.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by her husband James Patrick Lyons Sr. She is a native of New York. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Susan Macuska, two sons James Lyons and Jerry Lyons. Dorothy also has 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. She was a retired nurse and avid gardener.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Lyons family.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019
