Dorothy F. (Spalding) Kerr
Dorothy F. (Spalding) Kerr

Dorothy F. (Spalding) Kerr, 94, formerly of Palm City, Florida and Red Lodge, Montana, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Dayton, Ohio. Dorothy was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 28, 1926 to Carlton and Charlotte Spalding. She was the older of two children and spent her youth in Fargo and Billings, Montana. She was also the proud granddaughter of Burleigh F. Spalding, one of the founding fathers of the state of North Dakota. Dorothy graduated from Billings Senior High and the University of Montana. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia (Pedro) Alaniz of San Antonio, Texas, Bradford (Mina) Kerr of Wheaton, Illinois, and Matthew (Laurel) Kerr of Dayton, Ohio, her brother Richard (Marcia) Spalding of Billings, 6 grandchildren (Jonathan Alaniz, Benjamin Alaniz, Haley Kerr, Blair Kerr, Lila Kerr and Andrew Kerr), 1 great-grandchild (Clark Alaniz) and 3 nieces (Alison Evans, Paige Spalding, and Leslie Spalding.)

Dorothy was preceded in death by her late husband of 59 years, Richard F. Kerr. Richard was a GI returning from WWII when they met at the University of Montana in 1946. She was 19 at the time and decided then that she would forever remain 19, as that was a pretty darn good year for her. After graduating from the University of Montana, she supported her husband's long career at Federated Department Stores and raised a family, relocating to New York and Ohio before retiring to Florida and Montana.

Dorothy enjoyed a life very well-lived, and more recently a passion for collecting tourist brochures. She shared her love of chocolate milkshakes with her grandchildren, which of course endeared her to them. Dorothy also had assorted interests in western U.S. and Asian arts and culture, and volunteered at the Bethesda Hospital gift shop and the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati in the 1970's.

She attributed her long life to her Norwegian heritage. Dorothy will be reunited with her beloved husband when her ashes are scattered in the warm waters of Hawaii. A private family celebration of her life will occur at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens for years of patient, compassionate care and service for Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) to help find a cure. We now wonder what brochures Dorothy is gathering at the welcome center of her next adventure.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
