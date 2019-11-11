Resources
Dorothy Lee (Raynor) Thomas

Dorothy Lee (Raynor) Thomas Obituary
Dorothy Lee (Raynor) Thomas

Fort Pierce - Dorothy Lee (Raynor) Thomas, 81, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on November 9, 2019, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Beulaville, North Carolina and moved to Fort Pierce in 1970.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Linda) Thomas; daughter, Kelly (Butch) Halverson; 5 grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Maccarone, Jacob & Jordan Halverson, Jayme & Jessica Thomas; 4 great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kaylee & Danielle Maccarone, and Landon Halverson; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Mayden all of Fort Pierce, FL and her brother, Mack Raynor of Wallace, NC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. www.treasurehealth.org

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 3:00-4:00 PM with a service at 4:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.comDorothyLee (Raynor) ThomasFort Pierce
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
