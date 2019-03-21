Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marie Lust

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Marie Lust Obituary
Dorothy Marie Lust

Sebastian, FL

Dorothy Marie Lust, 89. She was the widower of Norlin Ray Lust. They shared a lot of years together. Born in Pawtucket, RI and moved to Sebastian, FL. Where she spent her retired life volunteering her service at the North County Library and participating in various community-based activities. She then moved to Santee, CA to live out the remainder of her life. She is survived by her children, Debra (Mynatt) Lust, Dennis Lust, Donald Lust, David Lust, and Douglas Lust. Her Grandchildren Michael, Kaycee, William Tell Mynatt, Douglas J. Lust, and Vincent Lust.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.