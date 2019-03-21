|
Dorothy Marie Lust
Sebastian, FL
Dorothy Marie Lust, 89. She was the widower of Norlin Ray Lust. They shared a lot of years together. Born in Pawtucket, RI and moved to Sebastian, FL. Where she spent her retired life volunteering her service at the North County Library and participating in various community-based activities. She then moved to Santee, CA to live out the remainder of her life. She is survived by her children, Debra (Mynatt) Lust, Dennis Lust, Donald Lust, David Lust, and Douglas Lust. Her Grandchildren Michael, Kaycee, William Tell Mynatt, Douglas J. Lust, and Vincent Lust.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 21, 2019