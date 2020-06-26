Dorothy Monica Adams Hossler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Monica Adams Hossler

DeLand - Dorothy Monica Adams Hossler age 87 died May 20 at her home in DeLand Florida after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband Sam Hossler, sons Jeffrey Hossler of Union City, PA, Scott Hossler of Port Saint Lucie, Florida and daughter Leah Hossler Wiedemer of DeLand. She has seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Originally from the greater Pittsburgh area she attended Wilkinsburg High and was married to Sam in Wilkinsburg in 1953. She has lived in Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida moving permanently to Florida in 2008 from Canadohta Lake, PA Funeral services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved