Dorothy Monica Adams Hossler



DeLand - Dorothy Monica Adams Hossler age 87 died May 20 at her home in DeLand Florida after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband Sam Hossler, sons Jeffrey Hossler of Union City, PA, Scott Hossler of Port Saint Lucie, Florida and daughter Leah Hossler Wiedemer of DeLand. She has seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



Originally from the greater Pittsburgh area she attended Wilkinsburg High and was married to Sam in Wilkinsburg in 1953. She has lived in Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida moving permanently to Florida in 2008 from Canadohta Lake, PA Funeral services will be private.









