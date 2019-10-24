Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Dorothy North Miller

Dorothy North Miller Obituary
Dorothy North Miller

Dorothy North Miller, born May 4, 1921 in Cincinnati, OH, passed away Oct. 21, 2019 in Stuart, FL of natural causes.

Raised in Wyoming, OH, she earned a degree in Interior Design from the Univ. of Cincinnati as a "Tri-Delt". In 1951, she moved to Daytona & successfully owned an Interior Design firm for decades. Later she settled in Ft. Lauderdale building personal & professional relations w/ family of Schreiber Foods while also taking up Ballroom dancing, winning many competitions. In 1995 she retired to Stuart & was active in Panhellenic, DAR, bridge clubs, & historic preservation.

She is survived by her son Bill Frondorf, his wife Bonnie, of Stuart & her granddaughter Natalie Frondorf, of Palm City. There will be no public service. Her ashes will spend eternity with her beloved father, Dr. Emerson A. North. in Cincinnati's Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
