1/
Dorothy Pearl "Dottie" Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Pearl Hall

Bradenton - Dorothy "Dottie" Pearl Hall, age 70, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Bradenton, FL. Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, September 2, 1950, she was the daughter of Earl Newhouse and the late Mildred Newhouse.

She graduated from Martin County High School. As a long term resident of Martin County, she retired from the Martin County Sheriff's office and later moved to Knoxville, TN, where she resided until she fell ill and moved to Florida to spend her last days with family. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and giving heart. She enjoyed painting, crafts, photography and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Newhouse.

She is survived by her father, Earl Newhouse; brother, Leland Newhouse; two children, Edward Martin and wife, Kimberley, of Bradenton, FL and Melissa Clark and husband, Ron, of Reidsville, GA; six grandchildren, Ryan Murray, Paris Murray, Trinity Griffin, Kyle Martin, Emily Martin, and David Clark. Information about the memorial service can be found at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved