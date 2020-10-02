Dorothy "Dottie" Pearl Hall
Bradenton - Dorothy "Dottie" Pearl Hall, age 70, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Bradenton, FL. Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, September 2, 1950, she was the daughter of Earl Newhouse and the late Mildred Newhouse.
She graduated from Martin County High School. As a long term resident of Martin County, she retired from the Martin County Sheriff's office and later moved to Knoxville, TN, where she resided until she fell ill and moved to Florida to spend her last days with family. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and giving heart. She enjoyed painting, crafts, photography and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Newhouse.
She is survived by her father, Earl Newhouse; brother, Leland Newhouse; two children, Edward Martin and wife, Kimberley, of Bradenton, FL and Melissa Clark and husband, Ron, of Reidsville, GA; six grandchildren, Ryan Murray, Paris Murray, Trinity Griffin, Kyle Martin, Emily Martin, and David Clark. Information about the memorial service can be found at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com