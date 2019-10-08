Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Dorothy Scott Hogan Obituary
Dorothy Scott Hogan

Vero Beach - Dorothy Scott Hogan, age 91, of Vero Beach, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL and had lived in Belle Glade, Palm Beach, and Lake Worth, prior to moving to Vero Beach.

Dorothy Scott was a graduate of Vero Beach High School.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a former Queen of Daughters of the Nile also, the Hibiscus Circle of the Garden Club of Indian River County.

Mrs. Hogan is survived by her sons, Scott Hogan of Okeechobee, FL and Doyle Hogan of Vero Beach; three granddaughters, Courtney (Bip) DiPietro, Allison Votzi, and Britan Hogan and her husband, Anthony Dzielski, all of Vero Beach; great-grandchildren, Matthew & Megan DiPietro and Robert DiPietro, Jr. and Brittany (Kyle) Patton, Logan & Madison Votzi, and Alfred & Walter Dzielski; great-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kyle, and Kinsley Patton; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Scott of Bethesda, MD.

Mrs. Hogan was predeceased by her husband, A. Roy Hogan in 2007.

The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, October 10th, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Vero Beach.

Contributions may be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
