|
|
Douglas Henry Kemme
Palm City - Douglas H. Kemme, 91, of Palm City, FL and formerly from Dewitt, NY, passed away at home with his loving wife and daughter by his side on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born in Rome, New York on June 10, 1928, to Henry William and Evelyn Mary (Millis) Kemme.
He was a long-term resident of DeWitt, NY before moving 10 years ago to Stuart and then Palm City, FL. Douglas graduated from New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center. He began his career with the Good Shepard Hospital/Syracuse University as an X-Ray technician and then worked at SUNY Upstate Medical Center for 27 years. He retired as Assistant Administrator and Clinical Assistant Professor at Upstate in the Diagnostic Division of the Department of Radiology.
Douglas co-developed a series of contoured filters used in Xray machines in many offices and hospitals in the United States. He was a consultant and lecturer on Quality Control at several surrounding hospitals in Upstate New York, as well as an examiner for Xray technology licensure with New York State Department of Health. He also co-authored a book and wrote several publications related to Radiography.
He enjoyed golf, photography, skiing, cooking, carpentry projects, technology challenges and reading. But most of all he loved to spend time and golf with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Pompey Club, Pompey, NY and The Florida Club in Stuart, FL. He was a member and volunteer at The Knights of Columbus in Stuart, FL, and an active member at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt and Holy Redeemer Church in Palm City where he served as Eucharist Minister, usher, greeter and counter.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Kemme; his children, Diana Kemme, Cynthia (Dale) Randall, Deborah Kemme; his step-children, Leon Grosso, Steven Grosso, Julia Tortora; his grandchildren, Jason and Jeremy Randall; one great-grandchild, Douglas Randall; several grand step-children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Virginia (Mathis); parents, Evelyn (Millis) and Henry Kemme; and son-in-law, Kevin Coates.
There will be a Private Service for Douglas in Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Church, DeWitt, NY. Douglas will be entombed at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt, NY.
Memorial donations in loving memory of Douglas can be made to Holy Cross Church, 4112 E Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13214 or to Knights of Columbus, 7251 SW Gaines Ave, Stuart, FL 34997.
For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com
EATON-TUBBS, Fayetteville 315-637-3214
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020