Douglas Scott Ossenfort
Vero Beach, FL
It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing away of Scott Ossenfort, at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida, ICU Cardiac Unit on May 3rd, with his family present.
Scott, age 65, was born in Gainesville, FL and was the son of Douglas Ossenfort, who predeceased him, and Rosemary Ossenfort Brofos.
Raised on Pelican Lane, Scott attended elementary, middle, Jr. High and High School in Vero Beach, graduating in 1971. He attended the University of Florida, majoring in chemistry. He was the owner and operator of Pelican Pest Control Company of Vero Beach.
Scott and his brother, Kevin, were acolytes at Community Church during their tenure, not missing a Sunday while Rev. Preston was pastor.
Scott was gregarious, loving, and kind, who treasured his friends and family. No words can take away the pain of losing him. He was an avid reader, loved the beach, surfing, fishing, gardening, his work, and his kittens.
He is survived by his mother Rosemary Brofos, his brother and sister-in-law Kevin M. and Gretchen Ossenfort and their son Nicholas Ossenfort, and his sister and brother-in-law Alecia and Al Ossenfort Blazei.
The family will receive friends 3-5 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 10 AM, Monday May 13, 2019 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on May 8, 2019