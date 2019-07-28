|
|
Dusty Galvin
Stuart - Dusty Galvin, 86, of Palm City, FL. Passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL.
Born in McKeesport, Pa. she had been a resident of The Pointe in Stuart for 5 years, coming from Vero Beach
Before retiring, she was medical secretary at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Bronx, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Sullivan and her husband Brian of Palm City and her beloved grand-dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Galvin, her daughter Kathy Galvin and ten siblings
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stuart.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019