Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Resources
More Obituaries for Dusty Galvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dusty Galvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dusty Galvin Obituary
Dusty Galvin

Stuart - Dusty Galvin, 86, of Palm City, FL. Passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL.

Born in McKeesport, Pa. she had been a resident of The Pointe in Stuart for 5 years, coming from Vero Beach

Before retiring, she was medical secretary at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Bronx, NY.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Sullivan and her husband Brian of Palm City and her beloved grand-dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Galvin, her daughter Kathy Galvin and ten siblings

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stuart.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dusty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now