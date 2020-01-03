|
|
Dwayne Allen Alley
Elma - Dwayne Allen Alley of Elma passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Hew was 58. Dwayne was born on November 13, 1961 in Queens, NY to Edmond and Gladys (Spiess) Alley. Dwayne later traveled to Fort Pierce, FL before settling in the Grays Harbor area in 2011.
Dwayne is survived by his children Mary Hoxit of Elma, WA, Elisa Alley of Vero Beach, FL, brothers Gene Alley of Greenbrook, NJ, and Mark Alley of Ft. Pierce, FL; sisters Amy Alley of Port Saint Lucie, FL; his great niece Kaydee Alley; and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Edmond and Gladys Alley.
Mass will be at Anastasia Catholic church in fort Pierce at 2pm and inurned at review memorial Park I'm fort piece 3:30pm.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020