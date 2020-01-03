|
E. Ray Greene
Fort Pierce - E. Ray "Ergie" Greene, 84, died January 1, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm with a service to follow at 12:00pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 2750 McNeil Road, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020