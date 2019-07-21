Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Summerlin Dock
E. Shirley Googe

E. Shirley Googe Obituary
E. Shirley Googe

Fort Pierce - E. Shirley Googe, 83, died on July 13, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Ms. Googe was born in Winter Haven, Florida and was a long-time resident of Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a retired deputy from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and an employee at St. Lucie County Jail. Ms. Googe is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Allan) Bibb of Largo, FL; son, James T. Googe of Fort Pierce, FL; daughter in-law, Maria Macrellis Googe of Dandridge, TN (formerly of Fort Pierce); 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Googe of Fort Pierce; parents, J.C. (Evelyn) Stanfield and brother, Donald Stanfield. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the St. Lucie County Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at Summerlin Dock on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019
