|
|
Earl Charles
Cookeville, TN - Earl Charles, 80, of Cookeville, Tennessee formerly of Ft. Pierce made the wonderful cross over into heaven surrounded by all of his loving family at home on March 22, 2020.
While living in Ft. Pierce for 30 years Earl was a Co Owner of Schenandoah Builders and also Charles Redi-Mix. He then decided to leave his hometown and his many friends and aquaintances that he had made over the years to relocate he and his wife JoAnn to Cookeville, Tennessee, where he currently called home.
His Wife, Daughters, Son-in-laws, Siblings, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren all knew they were the loves of his life. Each and every one will always carry his memory in their hearts. He was their Rock.
Earl is survived by wife, JoAnn (Johnson) Charles, 3 daughters, Peggy and Bubba Ward of Ft. Pierce, Carolyn (Suggie) and Bruce Potter of Ft. Pierce, and Tracy and Marc Pendel of Cookeville, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Janet Crane of Norfolk, Virginia, and Linda Cook of Cookeville, Tennessee, 2 brothers, Gary of Hastings, Michigan and Roger of Charlotte, North Caroline, brother-in-life Dave Beam of Cookeville, and his beloved dog and best companion Sadie.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Eunice Charles.
Earl chose cremation and the family followed his wishes and a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for May 16th, which happens to be the day before his and JoAnn's 59th wedding anniversary on May 17th in Cookeville, Tennessee at Life Church. That is of course depending on the current pandemic happening in our country.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Cookeville Life Church or Autism speaks at Austismspeaks.org.
To sign the online guestbook and to send a message to the family you may do so at www.crestlawnmemorial.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020