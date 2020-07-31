1/1
Earl Frank Martin Jr.
Earl Frank Martin, Jr.

Palm City - Earl Martin passed away on July 29, 2020, in Palm City, Florida. Mr. Martin was born in Burlington, Vermont on February 25, 1936, to Ellen

Collins and Earl Frank Martin. Mr. Martin proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph from July 1954 to June 1958.

Mr. Martin worked as a Vermont State Trooper for 26 years retiring on December 31, 1988, as a Crime Prevention Officer. He was also an Arson Investigator.

Earl was a life member of the Vermont State

Employees Association. He was also a member of the Rocky Ridge Country Club in Williston, Vermont, for over 20 years. He moved to Florida with his wife, Denise, in 1992 where he became a member of the Martin Downs Country Club.

He leaves memories to be cherished by his wife of 28 years, Denise Martin. Earl loved to travel with his wife, and see new places and experience life. He loved to read and loved to socialize with his golfing buddies. Earl made friends wherever he went, was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Besides his wife, Earl leaves behind his son, Ronald

(Carrie Martin), his stepdaughter, Lisa Boyd (Richard

Boyd), and his stepson, John McKenzie. He also leaves five grandchildren, Rachel McFadden (Graham), Amanda Farrelly (Stephen), Patrick Worcester, Arielle Worcester and Mazzy Boyd, three great-grandchildren, a brother Robert Martin, six sisters-in-law Virginia Martin,

Armande Gaudreau, Rachel Schumacher (David

Monks), Helen Winters (Ben), Carmen Stevens, Diane Lavery (Warren), and brother-in-law Marcel Lemay (Maryjane).

Earl was predeceased by hIs parents, his son Earl F. Martin III, and his brother William Martin.

Celebration of Life will be held on August 7, 2020, at 11 o'clock at Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, Fl., with Father Jack Barrow as officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Earl may be sent to the Vermont State Police, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, Vt, 05671. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
