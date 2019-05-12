|
Earl M. Walker
Vero Beach, FL
Earl M. Walker, 77, passed away on April 29, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 15, 1941. Earl was an Army veteran who served in Germany and a UCLA graduate earning both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. He joined the CIA as an Intelligence Officer in the late 1960's and served in posts in both Europe and the United States. He also served one tour as an instructor at the CIA's training facility. He retired as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service in 19904 and was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal. From 1994 until 2015 he was engaged as a consultant to a political risk company and as a contractor for both CIA and the US State Department. During this period he traveled extensively to over 16 different countries including such remote locations as Mongolia. He also thoroughly enjoyed his work as an instructor and mentor with the CIA's new generation of Intelligence Officers. Earl is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Hendrix; sons Doug (Lisa and her children Suzanne and Daniel Jutras) and Don (Michelle) and his granddaughter Sadie; his brother John (Patsy) and sister Alice (Corbin Young:) nieces Susan, Amanda and Nellie; and one nephew John. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Parish Hall in Vero Beach on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach 32960 or to the Salvation Army at 2655 5th Street SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962.
Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019