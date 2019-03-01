Services
STRUNK Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 589-1000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Uncle Sam's Brau Haus
4216 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Uncle Sam's Brau Haus
4216 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Earle Calvin Towle Obituary
Earle Calvin Towle

Age 78, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 12, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1-2 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Uncle Sam's Brau Haus, 4216 20th Street, Vero Beach 32960. Services will begin at 2PM with Military Honors conducted by The United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial may be made to the . An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com. Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019
