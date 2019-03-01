|
|
Earle Calvin Towle
Age 78, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 12, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1-2 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Uncle Sam's Brau Haus, 4216 20th Street, Vero Beach 32960. Services will begin at 2PM with Military Honors conducted by The United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial may be made to the . An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com. Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019