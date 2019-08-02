Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Deacon Eddie Lee Mitchell

Deacon Eddie Lee Mitchell Obituary
Deacon Eddie Lee Mitchell

Vero Beach - May The Works I've Done Speak for Me!!

Eddie leaves to cherish precious memories, Marian Peterson Mitchell, Wilbert (Gwendolyn Diane) Mitchell, Brenda Gail Mitchell and Eileen Mitchell; 5 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 1 Brother, 6 Sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12 Noon at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL. Professional Services entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach FL
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019
