|
|
Edgar J. Van Riper, Jr.
Stuart - Edgar J. Van Riper Jr. was born in Queens, NY on June 2, 1941, the son of Edgar and Mary Van Riper. He is survived by his loving companion Teresa, brother Thomas, sister-in-law Jean, nephew Thomas, niece Karen, grand-niece Caroline, and grand-nephew Andrew; sister-in-law Nancy, and nephew Chrisyian and niece Jennifer, grand-nephew James and grand-niece Adelyn. His younger brother Paul predeceased him.
He attended St. John's prep in Brooklyn, where he was captain of the track team. He received a BA degree from St Jon's University and an MS from City University of New York. He was a successful NY banker, retiring as an officer from the Bank of Tokyo. he relocated to Stuart where he served as a substitute elementary school teacher for 14 years in the Martin County School system. He had no children but then again had thousands of children, whom he loved. When he wasn't teaching, he was playing in the senior softball league. He was a U.S. Army veteran. His droll sense of humor was exceeded only by his kindness and generosity. Funeral service will be held saturday Octiber 5, 2019 at 10:00am at St Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 4, 2019