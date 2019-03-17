|
Edith A. Scala
Fort Pierce, FL
Edith A. Scala was born on February 17, 1932 and passed away on March 8, 2019. A daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother and a homemaker, Edie passed away peacefully at Treasure Coast Hospice in Ft. Pierce, March 8, 2019 after 87 full years. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey she grew to be a majorette in the Perth Amboy Fife Drum and Bugle Corps where she caught the eye of Louis Scala who met and then married her on November 24, 1950. She and her husband built a life and home in Laurence Harbor New Jersey where she raised a son and daughter. She retired to Spanish Lakes country Club in Ft. Pierce, Florida in 1983 and quickly became part of a vibrant community of active retirees. She became an avid doll collector and was well known throughout the community for her extensive collection. She always set a lavish table for holidays welcoming family and friends to enjoy her company, cooking and share in the joy of living. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Edna. Survivors include her loving husband Louis Scala, sister Pearl Toth and her husband Walter; her daughter Sandy Peterson and her sweet son in law Ivan; her son Danny Scala and his wife Denise; two granddaughters Jessie and Lisa.
Edie, we love you and will miss you.
A memorial service will be held for Edith on April 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 N. Us Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946 followed by inurnment at the mausoleum.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019