Edith Smith Mullins
Fort Pierce - What a Life!
Edith Smith Mullins born March 23, 1926 in Jewell Ridge, Virginia died at her Fort Pierce home July 24, 2020 at age 94.
She moved as a new bride with her husband Douglas E. Mullins to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1945. She was 19. They loved their new community and were instrumental in its growth. Together they formed Mullins Inc. a Florida corporation spanning over six decades and built their lives there. She joined everything - First Baptist Church of Fort Pierce was her lifetime church; she had been a member of Junior Women's Club, Garden Club, PTA, Cub Scout Den Mother, Republican Club, Lawnwood Hospital "Pink Lady", St. Lucie County Historical Society, St. Lucie County Shrine Club Noble-ette, Zuliema Club and a Daughter of the Nile, a member of Eastern Star for over seventy years, and avid Nascar fan. She enjoyed summers since the early 1950's at her Red River Ranch in Elk City, Idaho. She was President/Owner of Mullins Enterprises. She was a whirlwind!
A loving mother devoted to her family. She is survived by her daughters Corky Mullins Jeffries and Sharman Mullins; and grandson Douglas "Dak" Knoll all of Fort Pierce. Her great grandson Shad Mullins Slade II resides in Taylors, South Carolina and step-grandson John Purdue Jeffries in Springville, Indiana. Her sisters Katherine Richardson and Ann Shreve of Jewell Ridge, Virginia; Princess Casey of Richlands, Virginia; and Bonnie Agner of Kingsport, Tennessee; beloved namesake Edye Schau of Bradyville, Tennessee and dear friend Kent Gilmore of Grangeville, Idaho all grieve her passing.
With great joy she has joined her husband Douglas Eugene Mullins, son Donald Eugene Mullins, grandson Shad Mullins Slade, parents Avery and Narcie Smith, brothers Dr. Lee Smith and Rufus Smith and infant sister Marie. What a glorious day in Heaven!
She loved her life and lived it with beauty, grace, honor, kindness and charity. We will cherish her memory all the days of our lives.
Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce. A memorial service will be conducted by her pastor Ronald Reynolds at First Baptist Church, Fort Pierce at a later date. Final arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, www.aycock-hillcrest.com
