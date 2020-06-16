Edmund Freeman Dwight, Jr.
On June 10, 2020, Edmund Freeman Dwight, Jr. a loving husband and father died peacefully at the age of 89. Ed was born on November 12, 1930 in Milton, MA to Freeman and Janice Abell Dwight. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and returned to complete his education at Trinity College in Hartford, CT.
Ed's successful insurance career started in Hartford, CT., with Aetna Life and Casualty and spanned four decades in Tampa, FL., earning numerous awards and recognitions. He retired in 1990 after serving as General Agent and General Manager and forming many lifetime friends and business relationships.
Ed had a passion for golf and belonged to many clubs, mostly recently Indian River Club in Vero Beach, FL., until relocating to Squire Creek Club in 2018. He enjoyed golf and bridge for 20 years with his many Vero friends. He loved all sports and enjoyed tennis and sailing his boat in earlier years. In retirement he and his wife Brenda built Valley View Horse Farm in the mountains of NC, where they enjoyed riding and entertaining family and friends. Ed and Brenda traveled extensively and enjoyed golfing throughout the US.
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife Marion, his daughter Susan Ketels, a sister, brother and parents.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Brenda L. Dwight, sons Jeff (Lynne) Dwight and Jon (Holly) Dwight, daughter; Carol (John) Walkinshaw and step-son Greg (Cassie) Huneycutt, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister; Martha and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer and Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Ave., Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL. 32960.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.