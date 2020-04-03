|
Edmund Rose Davis Jr.
Vero Beach - Edmund Rose Davis Jr, Age 94, passed away March 3, 2020 at The Brennity, of Vero Beach Senior Living, in Vero Beach, FL. He was surrounded by his loving wife Rosemary and sons, E. Scott and Randall. He was so loved by his friends and family and was known for his good nature, helpful attitude smile and sense of humor, which he kept until the end. He was always a "bright light".
Ed was born in Hobart, NY on January 7, 1926. He served in the United States Army Air Corps, graduated from Rider College (University) in New Jersey, and after 28 years as an executive with Travelers Insurance, retired in 1984.
He lived in Huntington, Long Island NY, West Hartford Connecticut, Grosse Pointe Farms Michigan before retiring to Florida in 1984. He enjoyed summers in Rainbow Lake NY and moved to Vero Beach in 1989. He was a member of the Vero Beach Power Squadron (Nautical News Editor 1998-2005) and Vero Beach Yacht Club, where held various roles and was Commodore from 2006-2007.
He was preceded by his Parents Edmund and Lila, and his brother William. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary of 67 years of marriage and his sons, E. Scott (Kathy) of Vero Beach Florida and Randall (Dori) of Dallas Texas; grandchildren John Davis, Tom Davis, Brooke Davis, Lindsey Davis and Parker Davis.
A memorial is being planned for Ed at the Vero Beach Yacht Club in the near future. In Lou of flowers please donate in memory of Ed to the VNA of Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020