Edna May Bing

Edna May Bing Obituary
Edna May Bing

Vero Beach, FL

Mrs. Edna May Bing, born on April 24, 1925 in Herrin, Illinois, passed away at age 93 on April 21, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. With husband Jack Bing, retirement years were enjoyed in Boone, NC, and Vero Beach, Florida, with frequent visits with son Scott, daughter in law Mary, grandsons JR, Alden, Jonathan, and their families. In keeping with her optimistic attitude, she asked that family and friends "Remember the good times." Those who wish may donate in Edna's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Vero Beach, FL 32966. A private memorial service has been held. Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ormond Beach has handled arrangements.
Published in the TC Palm on May 2, 2019
