Services
Strunk Funeral Home - Vero Beach - Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
772-562-2325
For more information about
Edward Raftery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Raftery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Raftery III


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward C. Raftery III Obituary
Edward C. Raftery III

Vero Beach , FL

Edward C. Raftery III, 57, died unexpectedly April 29, 2019.

He was born April 29, 1962 in Huntington, NY to Edward Jr. and Marion Raftery.

Edward is survived by his father and stepmother Edward and Nancy Raftery; brothers William, Richard and John (Nancy) Raftery; sisters Ann Raftery and Elizabeth (Chuck) Cannon; stepsisters Beth (Bill) Southworth and June (Scott) Davis; nieces Mary Beth Cannon, Megan, Kelly, Erin and nephew Patrick Raftery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Source, 1015 Commerce Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Edward C. Raftery III.



An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now