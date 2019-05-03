|
|
Edward C. Raftery III
Vero Beach , FL
Edward C. Raftery III, 57, died unexpectedly April 29, 2019.
He was born April 29, 1962 in Huntington, NY to Edward Jr. and Marion Raftery.
Edward is survived by his father and stepmother Edward and Nancy Raftery; brothers William, Richard and John (Nancy) Raftery; sisters Ann Raftery and Elizabeth (Chuck) Cannon; stepsisters Beth (Bill) Southworth and June (Scott) Davis; nieces Mary Beth Cannon, Megan, Kelly, Erin and nephew Patrick Raftery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Source, 1015 Commerce Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Edward C. Raftery III.
Published in the TC Palm on May 3, 2019