|
|
Edward F. Reilly
Stuart, Fl /Missoula, MT
Edward F. Reilly, 83, of Stuart, FL and Missoula, MT, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with his wife by his side.
Edward served in the U.S. Navy on the experimental sub The USS Albacore #569. He utilized the GI Bill to graduate from CW Post College in New York.
He was a Partner and Co Founder of Liberty Medical, Co-Founder and Owner of the Christian Bookstore The Breadbasket of Stuart, Co-Founder and Owner of A Action Medical and various other enterprises. Edward was a member of Coconut Point Yacht Club, Hamm Radio Operators Association and a Martin County Library Volunteer.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Virginia Reilly of Stuart, FL and Missoula, MT, his children Edward Reilly (Laura) of Vero Beach, FL, Kim Stafford (Randy) of Pensacola, FL, Dr. Ernie Reilly (Heather) of Orlando, FL and Dr. Patrick Reilly (Dee) of Pensacola, FL; his six grandchildren John, Ellie, Clare, Erin, Ori and Ethan; his step-son Alan Hintz of Missoula, MT. And his sister Sheila Reilly of Pennsylvania. Edward is also survived by his faithful dog Cookie. He is predeceased by his first wife Patricia Reilly.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL with Fr. Noel as celebrant. Full U.S. Navy Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Edward can be made to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City, FL 34990 or to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from May 25 to May 26, 2019