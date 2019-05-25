Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1200 SE 10th Street
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Reilly Obituary
Edward F. Reilly

Stuart, Fl /Missoula, MT

Edward F. Reilly, 83, of Stuart, FL and Missoula, MT, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with his wife by his side.

Edward served in the U.S. Navy on the experimental sub The USS Albacore #569. He utilized the GI Bill to graduate from CW Post College in New York.

He was a Partner and Co Founder of Liberty Medical, Co-Founder and Owner of the Christian Bookstore The Breadbasket of Stuart, Co-Founder and Owner of A Action Medical and various other enterprises. Edward was a member of Coconut Point Yacht Club, Hamm Radio Operators Association and a Martin County Library Volunteer.

Edward is survived by his loving wife Virginia Reilly of Stuart, FL and Missoula, MT, his children Edward Reilly (Laura) of Vero Beach, FL, Kim Stafford (Randy) of Pensacola, FL, Dr. Ernie Reilly (Heather) of Orlando, FL and Dr. Patrick Reilly (Dee) of Pensacola, FL; his six grandchildren John, Ellie, Clare, Erin, Ori and Ethan; his step-son Alan Hintz of Missoula, MT. And his sister Sheila Reilly of Pennsylvania. Edward is also survived by his faithful dog Cookie. He is predeceased by his first wife Patricia Reilly.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL with Fr. Noel as celebrant. Full U.S. Navy Military Honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Edward can be made to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City, FL 34990 or to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now