|
|
Edward G. Oetheimer
West Dennis, MA - Edward G. Oetheimer of West Dennis, MA, 91, passed away on April 23.
Born September 18, 1928 in New York City, Ed was the youngest of three children of Anthony Oetheimer and Caroline (Lahr) Oetheimer. Ed was raised in Jackson Heights, Queens. He earned a degree in Business from New York University attending classes at night while working days. He met his wife of 61 years Joan K. (Coakley) Oetheimer of Flatbush, Brooklyn, when they were working in the same bank branch.
Ed and Joan raised three children, Richard, Robert and Janet, in Park Ridge, New Jersey. Ed coached Little League baseball and youth basketball. Family vacations were spent at the Jersey Shore or Cape Cod, often in the company of Joan's large extended family. Ed had a long and successful career as a commercial lending officer in Manhattan, first at Chase Manhattan Bank and later at National Westminster Bank.
Following retirement, Ed and Joan relocated to Cape Cod. They loved hosting their children, grandchildren and family at their home on Kelley's Pond in West Dennis. Ed and Joan spent happy winters in Vero Beach, Florida.
Ed loved sports, and Joan loved to tell the story that on their first date he took her to the Friday Night Fights and she "married him anyway". As a child he spent many afternoons with his Uncle Frank at the old Polo Grounds watching the New York baseball Giants and later he went to the old Yankee Stadium to root for the football Giants. After moving to Massachusetts, he switched his allegiance to the Red Sox and Patriots.
Ed is recalled as a man of tremendous character. He could always be counted on to do the right thing and he instilled the values of hard work, honesty and respect.
Ed is survived by his children Richard and wife Jill of Needham, MA, his son Bob of North Quincy, MA, his daughter Janet Coppinger and husband Glenn of Needham, and grandchildren Kate and Chris Oetheimer and Kevin Coppinger. In addition to his wife Joan, he was predeceased by his brother Anthony and sister Marge.
A graveside service will be held for family with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, South Dennis, MA.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020