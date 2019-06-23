Edward George Klim



Vero Beach - Edward George Klim, 91.



Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann (Kertesz) Klim; his son, Kevin and wife, Stacey; his daughter, Donna Marshall and husband Todd; 6 grandchildren, sister Anne Dixon of Vero Beach, sister, Penny Buonerba of Norwalk, CT, and many nieces, nephews and their families.



Ed was born on February 1, 1928 in Norwalk, CT, the son of George and Mary (Remeika) Klim. He lived in Norwalk and made a living as a builder, real estate developer, and retired from the Connecticut Carpenter's Union. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the many friends he made during his career. Ed and Ann retired to Vero Beach in 1993.



After graduating from Norwalk High School, he attended Fairfield University. His college career was interrupted by the Korean War, in which he served as a meteorologist in the U.S. Army. He returned to graduate in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He met his wife, Ann, at a dance and they were married on May 5, 1956.



Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Ed loved with all his heart and was the giver of the best bear hugs you could find. He loved his family, his workbench and the Florida sun. He loved spending time fishing at the beach and talking to other fishermen. While raising their family, Ed and Ann would often spend Sundays out on their boat on islands off the coast of Norwalk. Ed enjoyed traveling to Alaska to fish with his cousin, Joe McKail. He was a member of the East Norwalk Yacht Club and a founding member of the Striped Bass Club and won numerous awards and trophies for his catches. He also loved to garden and grew many beautiful flowers, Royal palm trees, and always had a vegetable garden.



Ed is missed by all who knew and loved him.



Please contact [email protected] or 772-778-4720 if you would like to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial on July 5th, 2019 Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019