Edward John Merkel, Jr.
Palm City - Edward J Merkel, Jr. 98, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1921 in Louisville, KY, where he grew up and attended Male High School. He then attended and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Ed served as an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps of the United States Navy in the South Pacific. Returning to Louisville, he joined Dahlem Construction Company, where he became President. In 1951, he married the former Claire Ingram of Jeffersonville, IN and they lived in Louisville, and raised 3 daughters.
Ed and Claire moved to Florida in the 1990's and made Stuart and Palm City their permanent home.
Ed is survived by his wife Claire; daughters, Anne Merkel, Jean Miller(Gary), and Susan Hatfield; grandchildren, Lindsay H Wheeler(Clint), Michael Hatfield(Liz), Matt Miller(Tai) and Chris Miller; great grandchildren, Reagan, Garret, and Grant Wheeler, and Austin and Zoe Hatfield. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Alice M. Duerr, of Louisville.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Sandhill Cove and Water's Edge Extended Care for their friendship, support and the loving care they gave to Ed in his later years.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020