Edward Joseph Abramowicz



Fort Pierce, FL



Edward Joseph Abramowicz passed away on April 22, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Mr. Abramowicz was born October 2, 1930 to parents William Abramowicz and Tessie (Tschehoski) in Jericho, New York and he moved to Fort Pierce in 1973.



After Eddie's brother, Frank, served in the U.S. Army in North Africa during World War II, and his brother, Stanley, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, and was killed in The Battle of Okinawa, Eddie had the courage to join the United States Marine Corps to serve during the Korean War.



In addition to brothers Frank P. and Stanley, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sophie (Sidorski), Helen E. (Accettola), Millicent (Wishnak), and Amelia (infant).



He is survived by his wife, Rosemary A. Abramowicz (Ferro), son, William S. (Joyce) and grandson, William J. Abramowicz III and his nieces and nephews.



Ed retired from Fort Pierce Utilities Authority in 1992 from working at the Henry D. King Power Plant in Downtown Fort Pierce.



He introduced his family to golf, fishing, baseball, and he enjoyed traveling to neat Florida attractions.



He was once a member of The Loyal Order of Moose, Lifetime V.F.W., kept scorebooks for his son's teams at Elk's Park, Fort Pierce National Little League, volunteered at The Manatee Center, bought a new boy's and girl's bike every Christmas upon retirement for children in our community, and Eddie enjoyed a good prank.



