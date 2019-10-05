Services
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
623 SE Ocean Blvd.
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Smith Obituary
Edward Joseph Smith

Fairfax, VA - Edward Joseph Smith of Fairfax, VA, age 88, died peacefully on September 26, 2019. Mr. Smith was born in Stuart, FL. and graduated from Martin County High School in 1949. He went to the University of Florida and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1953. Mr. Smith moved to Washington, D.C. where he had a long and satisfying career as a Patent Examiner at the U.S. Patent Office. He retired in 1999 then worked for several years for the patent law firm of Keil & Weinkauf. Mr. Smith led an active life biking, hiking, gardening and traveling. He is survived by his wife, Jane Turns Smith; his son, Ted Smith of Durham, NC; his daughter, Cathy Stevens of Chesapeake, VA and three grandchildren Hannah, Sam and Callan Stevens, as well as his sister Jean Pollard and nephew Lorenzo Pollard of Savannah GA. A funeral service will be held on October 10th at 1PM in the St. Mary's Episcopal Church located at 623 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL. Contributions May be made to Project Lift, 1330 S.W. 34th St., Palm City, Fl. 34990. www.projectliftmc.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Money and King Funeral Home
Download Now