Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange, III
Stuart - Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange, III, 76, of Stuart, FL and more recently from Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Yacht & Country Club of Stuart, 3883 SE Fairway East, Stuart, FL with Dr. Douglas Jewettt officiating with full U.S. States Army Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Skip can be made to the Treasure Coast Humane Society (https://hstc1.org/give) or Visiting Nurse Association (https://www.vnatc.com/hospice/) or Treasure Coast Community Singers (https://tccsingers.org/support-tccs/donate-now/.) For online condolences and expressions of sympathy please visit www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019