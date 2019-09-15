Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Yacht & Country Club of Stuart
3883 SE Fairway East
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange Iii Obituary
Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange, III

Stuart - Edward Lorenz "Skip" Lange, III, 76, of Stuart, FL and more recently from Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Yacht & Country Club of Stuart, 3883 SE Fairway East, Stuart, FL with Dr. Douglas Jewettt officiating with full U.S. States Army Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Skip can be made to the Treasure Coast Humane Society (https://hstc1.org/give) or Visiting Nurse Association (https://www.vnatc.com/hospice/) or Treasure Coast Community Singers (https://tccsingers.org/support-tccs/donate-now/.) For online condolences and expressions of sympathy please visit www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now