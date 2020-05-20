|
Edward Martin "Jim" Brock
Stuart - Devoted husband and father to four daughters, Edward Martin "Jim" Brock died peacefully in hospice May 13, 2020.
Born in Reading, England on November 11, 1924, Jim was the youngest of five children born to Percy and Kate Brock. He joined the Royal Air Force as a Cadet at 16, delivering messages to various Allied camps on bicycle and motorcycle, and enlisted in the Royal Air Force May 1942. Jim served from 1942 to 1946 as a radar mechanic in France and Germany, being promoted to the rank of Sergeant. After being demobilized in 1947, Jim met his beloved wife, Dorice "Dorrie" Brock, at a dance hall in Southend-on-Sea. They married in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last August.
While Dorrie worked as a secretary, Jim attended Faraday House Electrical Engineering College in London and earned an electrical engineering degree with a grant for veterans in England. He worked most of his life in the aeronautical industry, starting at Plessey Aerospace in 1953. Prior to starting a family, Jim and Dorrie travelled by motorcycle across Europe with friends.
In May 1967, Jim immigrated with Dorrie and four daughters, ranging in age from thirteen to three, to the United States. He had no family or friends in the United States but came for a chance to build a better life. The family sailed from Southampton to New York City on one of the last voyages of the RMS Queen Mary.
Jim originally settled in Webster, New York, working for General Dynamics Electronics Division in Rochester. In 1969, Jim moved the family to Rockaway, New Jersey, working for Plessey Dynamics Corporation until his retirement at age 66. It was in Rockaway where Jim and Dorrie became involved in square dancing which introduced them to a large group of life-long friends. The square dancing friends had parties and camped together for many years. In their first year after retirement, Jim and Dorrie traveled around the United States with a camper analyzing where they wanted to retire permanently. They decided on Stuart, Florida and were "snow birds" for many years spending winters in Florida and summers in Dover, New Hampshire. Jim and Dorrie moved to River Club in Jensen Beach where they lived for 18 years and were both active members of the social club. The last couple of years they have resided at an assisted living facility in Stuart.
Jim was a tall, strong, compassionate, and gentle man. He loved all machines, boats, cars, planes. He liked to tinker and could repair almost anything. Jim was an accomplished baker and enjoyed making fresh bread and cinnamon rolls. Friends and family alike clamored for Jim's famous Key Lime pie! He loved the outdoors and the ocean and to travel. Jim and Dorrie travelled extensively visiting friends they had known since they were young or just exploring the world.
He loved the arts, plays and musicals, movies and books. In retirement, he and Dorrie learnt how to watercolor paint and became quite accomplished. Their love of square dancing continued even after they moved to Florida.
Jim loved a good time, a good party and playing games. Mostly, he loved his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dorrie, and their daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline Brock LaLone and Guy "Bill" LaLone of Stuart, FL, Carole Brock and Jack Rann of Portland, OR, Helen Brock and Doug Knight of Dover, NH, and Claire Brock-Ford and James Ford of Orleans, MA. Jim is also survived by three grandchildren: Tiago A. Brock Rodrigues and his wife, April Rodrigues, of Matthews, NC, Nikita M. Brock Swatkowski, of Brooklyn, NY, and Forrest Brock Knight of Dover, NH, by a great grand-daughter, Lianna Lynn Rodrigues, and by two "grand-pups", Connor and Reese.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Treasure Coast Food Bank- 401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 (www.Stophunger.org) or the Honor Flight of South Florida Inc., PO Box 16821, Plantation FL 33318 (www.Honorflightsouthflorida.org). Jim experienced an honor flight to Washington, D.C. four years ago and considered it one of the many highlights of his life.
Published in the TC Palm from May 20 to May 24, 2020