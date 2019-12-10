|
Edward Martin Sellian Jr.
Stuart - Edward Martin Sellian Jr, 77, of Stuart, Florida passed away on December 8, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Yonkers, New York, he had been a resident of Stuart for 35 years.
Ed was an entrepreneur and visionary who revolutionized the beverage industry with his first endeavor, Soda Systems of NY and then after his retirement to Stuart, Florida, with NuCO2; the largest bulk CO2 company in the United States.
Ed was known around town for his love for fishing and the fishing community. Ed loved Stuart and its people, but loved to travel the world fishing exciting, unusual places and meeting new people.
So much was his love for fishing and "The Sailfish Capital of the World, that Ed donated the famous sailfish sculpture, sculpted by Geoffrey Smith that most people consider the unofficial mascot of Stuart.
Survivors include his daughters, Marguerite Madden and her husband Kevin of Stuart, Mimi Sellian of Stuart and Stella Sellian-Wreford of New York City; his wife Cindy & son Kaleb, his sister Corine, brother James, grandchildren, Emma Madden, Edward M. Sellian III, Alexander Madden and Benjamin Madden.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM.
If you wish, In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 700 S Dixie Hwy Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, Phone: (561) 683-9965 Website: cff.org in Edward's memory.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019