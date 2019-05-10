|
|
Edward P. Sides
Fort Pierce, FL
Edward P. Sides, 58, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away Friday, May 03, 2019, in Fort Pierce, FL.
He was born on May 24, 1960, in South Port, NC, the son of Charles and Ramona Sides.
Surviving him is his wife Debra Sides of Fort Pierce; his two daughters Jessica Mosher and Hannah Totton, both from Fort Pierce; his two grandsons Austen and Connor Mosher; three brothers, Ronald Sides from Tennessee, Gerald Sides from Fort Pierce and Tony Sides from Vero Beach; and one sister, Vicky Ledlow, from Vero Beach. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews that he loved so much. His parents, Charles and Ramona Sides, preceded him in death.
Eddie was a true Christian and Outdoorsman. His passion for fishing and hunting was how he gained so many close friends over the years, including his wife Debbie, who he met fishing at the Fort Pierce Jetty. His two girls learned to love the outdoors just as he did. His girls thought they were "just fishing" but they soon realized that he was giving them the most precious gift a father could give, his loving time. He made sure his children and grandchildren had many great fishing and hunting adventures together that will never be forgotten. Eddie understood what it meant to be a good father and to be a positive influence on others' lives. Eddie Sides was a great man, who will be remembered for all of the wonderful things he has done and lives he has touched over the years. He will be missed each and every day.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvary PSL in Port St. Lucie, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Published in the TC Palm on May 10, 2019