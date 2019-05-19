|
|
Edward T Harney
Stuart, FL
Edward T Harney was born and raised in New York City. He was a veteran of WWII serving In the US Navy. He was a field manager in the Elevator industry for 43 years working for Westinghouse Electric Corp. elevator division retiring in 1988. He created Local 138 International Union of Elevator Constructors in October 1968.
Ed retired to Palm City Florida in 1991 and moved to Allegro in Stuart Florida in 2013. He loved his Family and his friends, He was always up for a good conversation or a glass of chardonnay. He loved to spend time at the casino with his friends and family and collecting Sailing Ships.
He is survived by his Son Edward and his companion Allison of West Milford NJ, his Daughter Kathleen Norfolk of Tuscon AZ, his long time companion Helene Helfman of Palm City Fl. His Grandchildren Stephen Monaco and his wife Patricia, Peter Harney and his Wife Lindsay of Netcong NJ, Stacey Browne her Husband Sean of New Windsor NY, Kyle Harney and his companion Nicolete of Marlboro NY along with his 5 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Olga Bzik, and their son Jeffery and 2nd wife Rosemarie Harney.
A memorial for friends will be at the club house in Whispering Sound, Palm City Florida on Wednesday May 15th at 1PM
Services will be private and internment will be at St. Raymond's Cemetery in Bronx New York.
Donations in Edward T Harney's name can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019