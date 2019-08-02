|
|
Edwin Albert (Ed) Peirce
Vero Beach - Edwin Albert (Ed) Peirce, age 86, of Vero Beach, Florida died peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Indian River Hospital.
Ed was born in Niagara Falls, New York on August 5, 1932. He is predeceased by his parents Albert E and Jane C Peirce, also of Vero Beach. He and his wife Judy moved to Vero Beach from North Tonawanda, New York in 1963.
Ed's beloved wife of 60 years, Judy Petzing Peirce, predeceased him in 2012. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Walter and James Peirce and his sister, Helen Flatau Hoffman. His sister and lifelong dance partner, Barbara Bernier, lives in North Tonawanda, New York. He is survived by his four children Dale (and Tammy) Peirce, Mark (and Robbi) Peirce, Gary (and Debbie) Peirce and Bonnie (and Jay) Peirano. He is the proud grandfather to Devin (and Brittani) Peirce, Kalani (and Bobby) Long and Makala Peirce, Esten, Treyson, Colton and Hanson Peirce, Melissa and Jimmy Peirce and Zachary, Everett and Nathan Salazar (and their dad, Rene' Salazar).
Ed was loved by all and will be remembered as a kind and generous man. He was a man of honor, character and someone to look up to. Ed's obituary would not be complete without mentioning his extended family who will miss his daily presence, including sister in laws (Dorothy, Polly and Sharon), nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many, many dear friends. He enjoyed "checking in" on the people he loved through phone calls and visits, shared meals, concerts and plays, handwritten notes and lots and lots of prayers. He touched everyone he met and left them changed for the better.
Ed lived at Indian River Estates. He was a past member of the Exchange Club of Vero Beach (ECVB) where he served as Vice President, Treasurer, and member of the ECVB Scholarship Foundation Trust. He received the Exchangite of the Year Award in 1981 and the Andrew Award from the National Exchange Club in 1976. He and Judy were given the Book of Golden Deeds Award in 2007 for their generosity, dedication and years of service to the Vero Beach community. Ed was an Elder and a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach. He served as the Treasurer of the where he received the Volunteer of the Year Award in 1985. He was a Board Member of the Arthritis Association of Indian River County. He took great joy in mentoring local youth at Vero Beach High School and Osceola Magnet School where he received the Senior Volunteer Award in 2003.
The family will receive visitors at Strunk Funeral Home, located at 916 17th Street, Vero Beach on Sunday, August 4 from 3-5pm. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 520 Royal Palm Boulevard, Vero Beach, on Monday, August 5 (his 87th birthday) at 10am. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. There will be no graveside service. He will be laid to rest beside Judy and his mother and father at Crestlawn Cemetary in Vero Beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the following community organizations: the Exchange Club of Vero Beach Scholarship Foundation Trust, the , the First Presbyterian Scholarship Fund, or the Alzheimer and Parkinson Association of Indian River County.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019