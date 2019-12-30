|
Edwin C. Sagurton
Vero Beach - Edwin Connell Sagurton died peacefully in his home in Vero Beach, Florida on December 24, 2019. He was 94.
Family was of paramount importance in Ed's life; he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle. His gifts of love, unconditional support, and steadfastness to his family are his crowning accomplishments and will be treasured by all. He is survived by his four children, Patricia Machir of New York, New York; Claire McGuire of Northfield, Illinois; Maureen Clancey and her husband Michael of Dublin, Ohio; Edwin C. Sagurton, Jr. and his wife Eunju of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; his sisters-in-law Patricia Tuohy of Vero Beach, Florida; Mary Ann Weir of North Barrington, Illinois; and Margaret Dooley and her husband James of Maplewood, New Jersey, along with his 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 64 years, Catherine Tuohy Sagurton, and his brother John J. Sagurton of Bronx, New York, and sister Dorothea Flanagan of Vero Beach, Florida.
Ed was born on May 18, 1925, in Mount Vernon, New York, to Nora and John Sagurton and grew up in the Bronx. He attended Cathedral Boys High School and then Cardinal Hayes High School, graduating in 1943. Directly after high school, Ed joined the United States Army to serve his country during World War II in the South Pacific. He served from 1943-1946 as a member of the 96th Infantry Division, fighting in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1950 with a B.B.A. and received his J.D. from Fordham Law School in 1955, which he attended at night while working at Arthur Anderson. Edwin was a CPA and a member of the New York State Bar. He also attended New York University Graduate School of Law to study tax law.
Edwin started his career with the Internal Revenue Service upon graduating from Manhattan College. From 1953-1958, he worked with Arthur Anderson as a tax manager. He joined California Texas Oil Company (CALTEX) in 1958 as Tax Counsel, and then Monsanto Company in 1960 as Director of International Taxes. In 1963, he moved to Merck & Co. as Tax Director, and finished his career as Merck's Chief Financial Officer, retiring in 1985. During his career, Edwin was Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Financial Section; Chairman of the Chemical Manufacturers Association's Tax Policy Committee; Chairman of the Foreign Tax Committee of the Tax Executives Institute, and Chairman of the Conference Board Council of Financial Executives.
He also served as Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee at Overlook Hospital and as a Trustee at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, both in Summit, New Jersey. Ed was also a member of the Society of The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick. When he and his wife Catherine moved to Vero Beach, Florida, Ed joined the Indian River Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. He was an active and dedicated member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, the Serra Club of Indian River County, a Knight in the Order of Malta, and a supporter of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, where he and his wife Catherine were honored for their consistent support of Catholic Charities' values and its works.
A lifelong lover of sports, Ed was a talented basketball and baseball player in his youth, and then took up golf, paddle tennis, and tennis as an adult. His athletic abilities coupled with a fiercely competitive drive brought him a bit of success and tremendous enjoyment. He was an avid golfer with memberships at Baltusrol Golf Club, Canoe Brook Country Club, and John's Island Club. Most importantly, he was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, cheering on the team even as he worked in his teens as a ticket-taker for the New York Yankees; he was beyond delighted he lived to see the Cubbies win the 2016 World Series, which ended the team's 108-year World Series championship drought.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edwin's honor to the Samaritan Center for Homeless Families, 650 41st St, Vero Beach, FL 32967 or Futures and Options, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Interment will be at John's Island Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019