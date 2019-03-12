Services
Services
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1200 SE 10th Street
Stuart, FL
View Map
Edwin Everett "Ted" Mortell Obituary
Edwin Everett "Ted" Mortell

Stuart, FL

Edwin Everett "Ted" Mortell, III, 54, of Stuart, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019.

A long-time resident of Stuart, FL, Ted moved here in 1982 with his family. Ted completed his undergraduate degree at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX and received his Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University. He is a congregant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Ted is survived by his wife of 27 years, Melissa Ann "Missy" Mortell, of Stuart, FL; his three sons, Grant Parker Mortell, Reid Connor Mortell and Clark Robert Mortell; his father, Edwin Everett Mortell, Jr., of Stuart, FL; and his brothers, Michael Mortell, his wife, Lindsay Mortell, and Patrick Mortell, all of Stuart, FL. Ted is predeceased by his mother Carolyn Olson Mortell.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994 with an evening prayer vigil at 7:30 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Ted can be made to The Coastal Conservation Association, CCA Florida - www.ccaflorida.org or The Pine School, Re: Development Office, 12350 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.

Arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 12, 2019
