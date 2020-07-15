1/
Edwin R. Labuz
Edwin R. Labuz

Traverse City, MI - Edwin Roman Labuz passed away on June 23, 2020 in Traverse City, MI. Ed was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on July 13, 1929. He grew up on Detroit's west side. He was a graduate of Leslie Grade School, McKenzie High School, and Michigan State College.

After retiring from the Trib in 1991, Ed became a Snowbird. Homes in "Up North" MI and Vero Beach, FL provided periods of relaxation, golf, and good times with family and friends.

Ed's spirit will remain with the people who have known him and loved him: His wife Elaine, son Jeff and wife Jodi, daughter Lisa and husband Chris; his two best friends - sister Janina and brother-in-law Olaf Kroneman; his beautiful and loving granddaughters Emily and Nora; and his nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CLYFF Youth Center at the First Congregational Church, PO BOX 326, Central Lake, MI.

Please sign his online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
