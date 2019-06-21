Eileen C. Gorham



Jensen Beach - Eileen C. Gorham, 89, departed this earth Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with family and love surrounding her.



Eileen was born on September 13, 1929 in the Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of John and Maude Haeser.



After working in Manhattan she moved Lake Worth, Florida in the early 1950s. Where she met and married Vincent R. Gorham Jr. The two then moved Ft. Pierce in 1958 where they raised eight children together. She then moved to Jensen Beach in 2000.



Her generous soul lead her to volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, St. Martins De Porres Catholic Church, the Elliot Museum, and many other causes close to her heart. Including the Knitting Angels, where she knitted hats and blankets for cancer patients and sick children in the hospital.



Eileen is preceded in death by her beloved parents, John and Maude Haeser.



Survivors include children, Joanne Fullman (Thomas) of Jensen Beach, Patty Pizzuto (Nicholas) of Tallahassee, Vincent R. Gorham III of Stuart, John P. Gorham of Orlando, Barbara Esselstrom (Bill) of Port Orchard, Idaho, Carol Gorham (Kurt Kotschi) of Orlando, Kevin Gorham (Shawna) of Charlotte, NC and Brian Gorham of Lake Mary; 16 grandchildren, Andrea, Tommy, Alexandra, Abby, Mathew, Anne Marie, Vincent IV, Ryan, Laura, Melissa, John, Brittany, Jens, Kylie, Ashley and Malcom; 10 great grandchildren, Finnegan, Sullivan and Morrison, Elizabeth, Catherine, Dulce, Vincent V, Ashley, Finnley and Taylor. All of which were touched and moved by her during her time on this earth.



A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8pm at Yates Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Pierce, Florida.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fort Pierce on Saturday, June 22, 2019 starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information Published in the TC Palm on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary