Eileen E. Gosselin
Vero Beach, FL
Eileen E (Plouffe) Gosselin 91, of Vero Beach, FL and a former longtime resident of the Aldenville section of Chicopee, was Called Home on the morning of May 26, 2019. She passed at her home in Vero Beach, Fl. She was born on Worthington Street in the Aldenville on October 5, 1927, a beloved daughter of the late Francis X. Desmarais, Sr. and Merilda (Morin) Desmarais.
She was raised in Chicopee, graduated in 1945 from Chicopee High School and lived in Aldenville most of her life. Eileen was a snowbird every winter for more than thirty years eventually permanently residing there beginning in the fall of 2009. She originally worked as a telephone operator at AT&T and moved on to work at Dow Jones in 1966 until retiring in 1991. She enjoyed bingo multiple times per week. She was a gambler at heart. She enjoyed working on the Vista Plantation social committee where she was known for her dancing and continuous smile while serving meals. She was fond of all her great and great-great-grandchildren. She was always available to help with any task her kids may have had, painting, moving, watching their kids. Her famous Fudge, Cookies, and Ragu were shipped to many college dorms and distant relatives. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Henry Joseph Plouffe, and Edward Gosselin.
She leaves her children, Donald Plouffe and his wife Catherine, Robert Gosselin and his wife Diane, Michelle Doucet and her husband Ron;her dear sisters, Rose Lamontagne and Roger, Joan Leblanc and Norm. She was predeceased by her siblings, Francis X. Desmarais, Jr. and his (living wife), Doris of Chicopee, Gertrude Voss, Roger H. Desmarais, Richard Desmarais and his (living wife), Therese and Agnes Desmarais.
She also leaves her 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hanson and Julie, Melissa Courtock and Mike, Beth Bachman and Collin, Shelby Frenette and Joel, Nicholas Plouffe, Michael Plouffe and Casey, Drew Doucet, Jacqueline Schwartzman and Adam, Daniel Gosselin-Sebens and Nathan, Sarah Grubb and Jake.
Let us not forget her five cherished great-grandchildren whom she beamed over continuously, Kayla Madden, Christian Frenette, Aiden Bachman, Abby Schwartzman, Cooper Plouffe. Many dear nephews and nieces that were always there to help her, especially Richard Voss.
Her relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th St, Vero Beach, FL 32966. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019