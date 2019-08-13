|
Eileen Kieran Miller
Vero Beach - Eileen Kieran Miller, 72, of Vero Beach, Florida, and North Weymouth, MA, formerly of Milton, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Douglas Miller, loving mother of Shannon Miller of London, UK, and Douglas Miller and his wife, Courtney, of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Ava and Allison Miller. Devoted sister of Mary Lou Bohn of Milford, CT, Elaine Gallery of Milton and the late Marge Munger of Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late John V. and Lucy (Hall) Kieran.
A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13 in Saint Agatha Church, Milton, MA.
Memorial donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the following charities: Better Health Care for Africa in order to support the work of Dr. Lowell Schnipper, Eileen's oncologist (betterhealthcareforafrica.org/donate), or No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org).
For full obituary and online condolence; www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 13, 2019