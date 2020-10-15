Elaine Adams Harrison
Fort Pierce - Elaine Adams Harrison passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Born in Fort Pierce on July 10, 1928, Elaine lived an unparalleled life of family, aviation, mountaineering, adventure travel, horsemanship, and much more. The daughter of Judge Alto and Carra Adams, she was raised in Fort Pierce and attended Fort Pierce Elementary School on Delaware Ave. The family moved to Tallahassee in 1940, when her father was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court and at age 17, she earned her private pilot's license at the old Dale Mabry Field in Tallahassee. She attended Sweetbriar College and graduated from Florida State University.
Elaine married Nathaniel G. Harrison, Jr. in Tallahassee on June 30, 1950, and they moved to Miami Beach in 1951 to start a family. From their home in Miami, they founded the Nat Harrison Associates Construction Company that spanned over 25 years and was known for heavy construction jobs throughout Florida, the Caribbean, and Central America. Later, in the 1970s, the Ocean Village residential community was developed on Hutchinson Island.
Elaine was a passionate, active woman who loved the outdoors and new adventures. She became interested in mountaineering after attending the Colorado Outward Bound School, spawning decades of significant mountain summit climbs, including: the Matterhorn ('69), Cotopaxi ('76), Kataraju ('81), McKinley ('82), Konqur ('83), Kenya ('87), Goyko ('88) and Kala Patar ('01).
Another of her greatest passions was flying. Spanning a period of 70 years, Elaine logged over 6,500 hours of flight time, starting at age 17 and continuing to age 87. In the 1960s, she flew in the Women's International Cross Country Air Race from Monterey, Mexico to West Palm Beach. Besides flights throughout the continental US, Alaska and the Caribbean, she flew with friends on four separate trips to Brazil. On the last flight to Brazil, she and her companions spent two weeks in a Manuas jail after being charged with prospecting for gold without proper permits. Among her favorite memories were the hours spent in the air in her beloved Piper Super Cub and DeHaviland Tiger Moth bi-wing.
Horses were another important part of Elaine's life. Her diverse equestrian skills ranged from riding with cowboys at an early age on Adams Ranch, to cross country events and fox hunting. In later years, she loved to play polo along with her son Mark on the Wranglers Polo Team before proudly playing for the Ocean Grill Polo Team of Vero Beach. She has passed down her love of horses to the next three generations.
Elaine shared her love of travel and adventure with her grandchildren, including exploring castles in Carcassonne and Edinburgh, horseback riding in Kenya, skiing in Colorado, and Christmas in Santa Fe.
Elaine was a member of The Explorer's Club of New York. She served as a board member for several different organizations across the country, including the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School in Camden, Maine; the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association in Frederick, Maryland; and Adams Ranch in Fort Pierce.
Living life to its fullest, she climbed mountains, flew airplanes, and played polo into her 80s. She also painted, played the piano and guitar, spoke French, Spanish and German, and wrote a memoir about her life and adventure travels. Elaine is an inspiration and will be missed by many friends.
Elaine is survived by her sons Mark A. Harrison and his wife Claudia Buchholz Harrison of Black Mountain, North Carolina; Patrick A. and Patricia Harrison of Houston, Texas; Peter W. Harrison and his wife Karen Baggett Harrison of Fort Pierce; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa "Tammy" Harrison.
Elaine's grandchildren include: Natalie G. Harrison of Fairfax, Virginia; Sarah Harrison of Arlington, Virginia; Vanessa Ashlock of Bolivar, Missouri; Norell Grimes of Springfield, Missouri; Colleen Harrison of Houston, Texas; Joseph Harrison of Fort Pierce, Pauline "Polly" Harrison of Vonore, Tennessee; and Benjamin Harrison of Fort Pierce.
Elaine's great-grandchildren include Will Allen Ender, Huck James Wayne Ashlock, and Boone Sterling Ashlock.
Elaine was preceded in death by her brother Alto "Bud" Adams, Jr. of Fort Pierce, her parents Alto Lee Adams, Sr. and Carra M. Williams of Fort Pierce, her son Nathaniel G. Harrison, III of Fort Pierce; and her grandson Nathaniel G. Harrison, IV.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com
for more information.ElaineAdams HarrisonFort Piercewww.yatesfuneralhome.com