Elaine F. Curry



Palm City - Elaine F. Curry, 88, of Palm City, passed peacefully from this life into God's presence on July 7, 2020, after a season of illness.



Marcia Elaine Ferrell was born on October 10, 1931, in Miami (FL) to Marcine and Eleanor Ferrell. She grew up in a happy home with her parents and older brother, Sam, and two younger sisters, Irene and Sara.



Elaine graduated from Miami Edison Senior High School in 1949.



She married the love of her life, Don Curry, on June 30, 1950, and they were blessed with two daughters, Dona Lynn and Kim, and one son, Donald Keith.



She was very loving, generous and devoted to her family. Elaine was a wonderful cook, loved music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Through the years, she worked as a secretary, real estate broker-salesman and interior designer.



Elaine came to faith in Jesus in her 20's, and she loved telling others about her Lord and Savior. Hundreds of women were blessed by her friendship, prayers, outreach events and Bible teaching.



Mrs. Curry is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald Albert Curry; daughter, Dona Lynn Moynihan and her husband, Paul, of Laconia (NH); daughter, Kim Orman and her husband, Darrell, of Stuart (FL); son, Donald Keith Curry, of Palm City (FL); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by her sisters, Irene Ball and Sara King; brothers-in-law, Marvin Ball and David King; and sister-in-law, Dona Ferrell, all of Ft. Myers (FL); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Sam.



A Celebration of Life service for Elaine will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church, 201 SW Ocean Blvd. in Stuart (FL). A private graveside service for the family will be held at a later time.



As we remember Elaine and her love for sharing God's Word, memorial gifts may be made to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.









